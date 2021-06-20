Crowds enjoy the fun at the Great Get Together.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Great Get Together at Halifax's Piece Hall

Kindness and community spirit were celebrated in style at The Piece Hall yesterday.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 4:05 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th June 2021, 4:06 pm

The historic building joined venues across the country to host a Great Get Together event with food, live music, family fun and live music. The initiative, inspired by the late Jo Cox, aims to bring people together to celebrate what they have in common. Held in partnership with Calder Valley of Sanctuary, it also marked Refugee Week. Pictures by James Hardisty.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Great Get Together at Halifax's Piece Hall

There was food, family fun and live music.

Photo: James Hardisty

Buy photo

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Great Get Together at Halifax's Piece Hall

Fola Ifekoya, Amaka Akabuo, and Faith Nyamakanga from Light Up Black & African Heritage Calderdale, offering tasty food to t the visitors

Photo: James Hardisty

Buy photo

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Great Get Together at Halifax's Piece Hall

Visitors were treated to a feast of dishes to choose from.

Photo: James Hardisty

Buy photo

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Great Get Together at Halifax's Piece Hall

The event by the late MP Jo Cox.

Photo: James Hardisty

Buy photo
Halifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 3