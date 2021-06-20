PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds enjoy Great Get Together at Halifax's Piece Hall
Kindness and community spirit were celebrated in style at The Piece Hall yesterday.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 4:05 pm
The historic building joined venues across the country to host a Great Get Together event with food, live music, family fun and live music. The initiative, inspired by the late Jo Cox, aims to bring people together to celebrate what they have in common. Held in partnership with Calder Valley of Sanctuary, it also marked Refugee Week. Pictures by James Hardisty.
