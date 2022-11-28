Some of the kindest and most generous people in Calderdale were celebrated at a heartwarming awards evening.

The Community Foundation for Calderdale and sponsors BCA Leisure hosted the Community Spirit Awards at The Venue in Barkisland to mark all the amazing work volunteers, not-for-profit organisations and community groups do to make the borough a better place to live.

Winners included Overgate Hospice, Halifax Opportunies Trust and Halifax Society for the Blind.

Steve Duncan, CEO of Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: “The men's football World Cup, I'm a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing may be filling our screens at home but I, along with 360 other guests, were treated to a feast of special heart-warming moments at the inspirational 2022 Calderdale Community Spirit Awards. I personally wouldn't have missed it for the world!

"Over 250 nominations were received and 11 awards presented and every winner had a wonderful story to tell.

"Calderdale's charities, the workers and volunteers, and the funders and donors who support its valuable life-saving work should be rightly proud of they achieve week in, week out.

"They are the lifeblood of our communities and we are going to need all our charities and voluntary organisation over these next months and years as we manage the cost-of-living crisis and the devastating impact on the vulnerable and frail living among us.”

Tilz Ray won the Young Community Champion Award, sponsored by Calderdale Council, for her work with Orange Box Choir and Outside the Box CIO as well as her fundraising for the Epilepsy Society despite having had an incredibly challenging year.

Light Up Black and African Heritage Calderdale won New Charity of the Year, sponsored by Lattitude 7, for creating a more integrated borough and support for the increasing population of people of African descent.

There were joint winners for the Arts and Culture Award, sponsored by Croft Myl – Curious Motion for their work with the Elland Happiness Lab aimed at reducing extreme isolation and Edshift for their work with children who have witnessed or experienced domestic or sexual abuse or violence.

The Volunteer of the Year Award, sponsored by Snowflake Media, went to Michael Silcock for inspiring and being instrumental in kick-starting recovery from addiction for countless people and for his work with the Basement Project.

The winner of the Best Marketing Campaign, sponsored by Appleyard Lees, was Overgate Hospice for their celebration of their 40th anniversary.

The Great and Green Award, sponsored by Greenarc Energy, was won by Halifax Opportunities Trust - The Outback Community Kitchen and Garden for not only reducing, reusing and recycling but for also growing herbs, fruit, and vegetables.

Caren Parkinson was awarded the Outstanding Individual prize, sponsored by PiB. She manages the HOT Children’s Centres and has gone above and beyond as an inspiring leader, having a positive impact on thousands of children’s lives.

Breakthrough of the Year, sponsored by Calderdale Colleges, went to Halifax Society for the Blind for a project giving visually-impaired people the opportunity to try out mobile phones and tablets with specially-adapted software installed so they can keep connected with others, shop, take part in online meetings, order prescriptions, and lead a more independent and less isolated life.

The Step Up and Stand Out award, sponsored by Harveys of Halifax, went to Angela Curran for setting up the Brighouse Friends of Overgate and for raising over £100k though her fundraising events.

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Riley and Co, was presented to The Maurice Jagger Centre for looking after hundreds of elderly and people living with disabilities and helping them take part in their luncheon clubs and activities over the last 40 years.

Howard Priestley from Phoenix FM received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

