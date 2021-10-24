This year's Great Pumpkin Festival featured 14 different scenes, all based around climate change ahead of the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.
All were expertly-made by sculptors Sand In Your Eye and were a huge hit with festival visitors.
1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic photos of climate change-themed Great Pumpkin Festival in Hebden Bridge
Ember Petrichor, mum Dawn Petrichor, Piper Petrichor, and Luna Petrichor take a look at the pumpkin trail map.
Jamie Wardley from Sand in Your Eye performed a live carving in Hebden Bridge town centre
Neve Jaques and Oscar Jaques taking a look at one of the pumpkins.
Five-year-old George Ash-Marks at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail