PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic straw-filled creations at Northowram Scarecrow Festival

This village's three-day scarecrow festival kicked off yesterday (Saturday) with an opening ceremony that included a performance from Calderdale singer Lizzie Jones.
Residents and businesses have come up with a variety of different straw-filled creations for people to find, and the event also includes entertainment and refreshments.
The fun continues tomorrow (Monday) from 10am.
The three-day festival kicked off yesterday
Enjoying the day are Angela Neal, Nicola Parke, Max Parke, eight, and Noah Parke, six.
Mayor of Calderdale councillor Chirs Pillai inspects the WR28 Battalion Haworth Home Guard during the festival opening ceremony
Rob Chapman with Darcey Chapman, three, Allegra Chapman, 10, Claire Frazer and Verity Chapman, one enjoying the scarecrows