Visitors have been flocking to the village for the event

PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic straw-filled creations at Northowram Scarecrow Festival

Visitors have been flocking to Northowram to spot a host of colourful and creative scarecrows.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 7:07 pm
Updated Sunday, 1st May 2022, 7:09 pm

This village's three-day scarecrow festival kicked off yesterday (Saturday) with an opening ceremony that included a performance from Calderdale singer Lizzie Jones.

Residents and businesses have come up with a variety of different straw-filled creations for people to find, and the event also includes entertainment and refreshments.

The fun continues tomorrow (Monday) from 10am.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic straw-filled creations at Northowram Scarecrow Festival

The three-day festival kicked off yesterday

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic straw-filled creations at Northowram Scarecrow Festival

Enjoying the day are Angela Neal, Nicola Parke, Max Parke, eight, and Noah Parke, six.

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic straw-filled creations at Northowram Scarecrow Festival

Mayor of Calderdale councillor Chirs Pillai inspects the WR28 Battalion Haworth Home Guard during the festival opening ceremony

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic straw-filled creations at Northowram Scarecrow Festival

Rob Chapman with Darcey Chapman, three, Allegra Chapman, 10, Claire Frazer and Verity Chapman, one enjoying the scarecrows

Photo Sales
ResidentsCalderdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 3