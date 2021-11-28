Brighouse BID bring winter wonderland fairies into Brighouse town centre. From the left, Rebekah Lee, Kimberley Russell, Florence Bartram and dad Callum Bartram.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Festive fun in Halifax and Brighouse

Halifax and Brighouse town centres have been getting into the Christmas spirit.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 6:06 pm

Both towns have got entertainment taking place at the weekends running up to December 25 as part of a bid to get shoppers to support their local high streets.

The fun kicked off on Saturday with cartoon and festive characters appearing, and even appearances from Father Christmas.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Festive fun in Halifax and Brighouse

Brighouse BID bring winter wonderland fairies into Brighouse town centre. From the left, Rebekah Lee, Kimberley Russell, Natalie Farrell and Kirsten Middleton

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Festive fun in Halifax and Brighouse

Brighouse BID bring winter wonderland fairies into Brighouse town centre. From the left, Kirsten Middleton with Olivia Johnson, eight, and Bo Johnson, five.

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Festive fun in Halifax and Brighouse

Brighouse BID bring winter wonderland fairies into Brighouse town centre. Ollie Wring-Skinner, four, high fives Rebekah Lee

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Festive fun in Halifax and Brighouse

Brighouse BID bring winter wonderland fairies into Brighouse town centre. Nora Williams, four, with, from the left, Rebekah Lee, Natalie Farrell, Kimberley Russell, and Kirsten Middleton.

Photo Sales
HalifaxBrighouse
Next Page
Page 1 of 3