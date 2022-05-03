The King Cross Park RLFC Under 7's fundraiser on Sunday was the idea of George Mayes, of Ovenden, in tribute to his father, Sam Mayes.
Sam, 31, had Type 1 Diabetes and died suddenly on Christmas Eve last year after battling alcohol addiction.
To mark his first birthday without his father, George - who turned seven on Sunday - came up with the idea of a fun day at his team's ground off Hopwood Lane.
The event included a host of stalls and games, as well as a game against Dudley Hill - the team Sam used to play for.
It raised more than £2,500, which will go to charities Andy's Man Club and Taking Action on Addiction.
1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fun and games at Halifax junior rugby day in memory of young player's dad
King Cross Park RLFC Under 7's fundraiser in memory of Sam Mayes
2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fun and games at Halifax junior rugby day in memory of young player's dad
King Cross Park RLFC Under 7's fundraiser in memory of Sam Mayes
3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fun and games at Halifax junior rugby day in memory of young player's dad
King Cross Park RLFC Under 7's fundraiser in memory of Sam Mayes
4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fun and games at Halifax junior rugby day in memory of young player's dad
King Cross Park RLFC Under 7's fundraiser in memory of Sam Mayes