PICTURE SPECIAL: Fun and games at Halifax junior rugby day in memory of young player's dad

The King Cross Park RLFC Under 7's fundraiser on Sunday was the idea of George Mayes, of Ovenden, in tribute to his father, Sam Mayes.

Sam, 31, had Type 1 Diabetes and died suddenly on Christmas Eve last year after battling alcohol addiction.

To mark his first birthday without his father, George - who turned seven on Sunday - came up with the idea of a fun day at his team's ground off Hopwood Lane.

The event included a host of stalls and games, as well as a game against Dudley Hill - the team Sam used to play for.

It raised more than £2,500, which will go to charities Andy's Man Club and Taking Action on Addiction.

