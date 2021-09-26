Our photographer Bruce Fitzgerald took these pictures capturing Suranne and Sally as well as other special guests including sculptor Diane Lawrenson at the special ceremony this afternoon. The sculpture will now be available to see in its permanent home at The Piece Hall. Read more about the statue and the unveiling HERE.
1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Gentleman Jack and Vigil star Suranne Jones joins Sally Wainwright and more for unveiling of Anne Lister statue at Halifax's Piece Hall
West Yorkshire Police Band performed at the ceremony
Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson speaks at the ceremony at The Piece Hall
Suranne Jones and Sally Wainwright with the Anne Lister statue
Special guests at the unveiling of the Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall today.