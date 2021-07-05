PICTURE SPECIAL: Halifax Minster hosts thanksgiving service for the NHS

Also marking the NHS s 73rd birthday, the service was led by Vicar of Halifax, Rev Canon Hilary Barber with the support of the faith communities across Calderdale and Kirklees, including the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust's chaplaincy team. The Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale and The Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees joined health professionals to attend and there was a performance from Elland Silver Band of a piece specially commissioned by Brass Band England for NHS social care and frontline workers. "The Minster was working to its full strength with the community coming together to celebrate the founding of the NHS and the Big Thank You," said Canon Barber.