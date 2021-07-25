PICTURE SPECIAL: International market brings tastes from around the world to Halifax
Tasty treats and creative crafts from all over the globe have been on offer in Halifax.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 5:02 pm
Updated
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 5:04 pm
The international market returned to the town centre between Thursday and today, bringing a host of flavours as well as gifts and creations from all over the world to delighted shoppers. Stalls were set up in Southgate, Corn Market and Russell Street offering all sorts of delicacies, from olives and churros to macaroons and crepes. Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
