The market was in Halifax town centre from Thursday until today.

PICTURE SPECIAL: International market brings tastes from around the world to Halifax

Tasty treats and creative crafts from all over the globe have been on offer in Halifax.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 5:02 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 5:04 pm

The international market returned to the town centre between Thursday and today, bringing a host of flavours as well as gifts and creations from all over the world to delighted shoppers. Stalls were set up in Southgate, Corn Market and Russell Street offering all sorts of delicacies, from olives and churros to macaroons and crepes. Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

The delicacies on offer included Chinese street food.

Tasty churros were also on the menu.

Many shoppers were able to enjoy the stalls over the four days.

There was plenty for shoppers to choose from, including crafts and gifts as well as food.

