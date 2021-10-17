Minis at The Piece Hall

PICTURE SPECIAL: Italian Job Mini convey at Halifax's Piece Hall

The Piece Hall was packed full of Minis this morning to raise money for children living in poverty.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 6:02 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th October 2021, 6:04 pm

The event - the finale of the four-day Italian Job-inspired 'Yorkshire Job' - included an appearance by Emmerdale star Liam Fox, who plays mechanic Dan Spencer. Money raised will go to children's charity Buttle UK to help youngsters struggling after being it by the pandemic.

Enthusiasts brought their cars to join the rally

Mini fans were invited down to have a look

Mini enthusiasts gathered at The Piece Hall

People flocked to see the cars parked up at The Piece Hall

