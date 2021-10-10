PICTURE SPECIAL: Jedi fun as Star Wars characters return to Halifax's Piece Hall

The characters, part of the Sentinel Squad, were on a visit organised by Piece Hall comic book shop Pages N' Pixels. Dressed in detailed costumes, they proved hugely popular and posed for photos and chatted to fans. The appearance yesterday was a return visit to The Piece Hall for the team, who were first at the historic building in July.
Phoebe Lonnergan, 14, and dad Dean Lonnergan with Sentinal Squad Star Wars characters at The Piece Hall, Halifax.
Photo: Jim Fitton
Some of the crowds meeting the stormtroopers.
Photo: Jim Fitton
Molly Pugh, 12, Andrew Pugh and Henry Pugh, 10, have their picture taken with wookiees
Photo: Jim Fitton
George Beaumont, four, meets the wookiees.
Photo: Jim Fitton