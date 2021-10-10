Tracy Batch and Scott Gornall with the wookiees.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Jedi fun as Star Wars characters return to Halifax's Piece Hall

Darth Vader, stormtroopers and wookies brought scores of Star Wars fans to The Piece Hall yesterday.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 5:53 pm

The characters, part of the Sentinel Squad, were on a visit organised by Piece Hall comic book shop Pages N' Pixels. Dressed in detailed costumes, they proved hugely popular and posed for photos and chatted to fans. The appearance yesterday was a return visit to The Piece Hall for the team, who were first at the historic building in July.

Phoebe Lonnergan, 14, and dad Dean Lonnergan with Sentinal Squad Star Wars characters at The Piece Hall, Halifax.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Some of the crowds meeting the stormtroopers.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Molly Pugh, 12, Andrew Pugh and Henry Pugh, 10, have their picture taken with wookiees

Photo: Jim Fitton

George Beaumont, four, meets the wookiees.

Photo: Jim Fitton

