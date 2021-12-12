Light Up the Valley had two stages in the town, with performances including from Hebden Bridge Brass Band, Voices High Choir and Blast Furnace.
The festival also included some beautiful ice creations made by the team a Sand In Your Eye and a Handmade Parade workshop.
In St Michael's Parish Church, there were plenty of shiny baubles and twinkling lights as it hosted the Mytholmroyd Christmas Tree Festival.
1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Light Up the Valley and Mytholmroyd Christmas Tree Festival
Light up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre. Mary Midgley, three, with dad James Midgley.
2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Light Up the Valley and Mytholmroyd Christmas Tree Festival
Light up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre. Isla Hanrahan, nine, left, and Arabella Hutchison, nine.
3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Light Up the Valley and Mytholmroyd Christmas Tree Festival
Light up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre. Blast Furness band perform.
4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Light Up the Valley and Mytholmroyd Christmas Tree Festival
Light up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre. From the left, Hana Heaton, Rachel Heaton and Becki Holmes at Inno Scent Bath Bombs at the outdoor market.