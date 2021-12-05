PICTURE SPECIAL: Pantomime fun at Halifax Borough Market

Traders are dressing up in their finest panto-themed outfits to invite people to take part in a festive trail, with a host of prizes on offer.

Each trail spot is marked with a letter and a number to be entered into Christmas books, available from market traders, and posted in a special market post box once completed.

The trail started on Wednesday and will continue until noon on Christmas Eve. The lucky winners will be drawn by the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Victoria Theatre and announced across social media.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

