PICTURE SPECIAL: Pink pride park fun for Happy Valley Pride picnic in Hebden Bridge

Organisers said this year’s picnic was their busiest yet, with 1,900 people flocking to enjoy the day. There was entertainment from singers Horse McDonald, Beau Azra, CN Lester and Terry Logan; poetry from Clare Shaw and a DJ set by Red Helen. The Handmade Parade team were offering the chance to create hats and dog costumes, while the pink pooch dog parade - including categories for ‘best dressed’, ‘gorgeous golden oldie’ and ‘waggiest tail’ - proved a huge hit. Photos by Dave Croft Photography.