Happy Valley Pride Pink Pride Picnic. Photo by Dave Croft Photography.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Pink pride park fun for Happy Valley Pride picnic in Hebden Bridge

A feast of music, colour and family fun filled Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge for Happy Valley Pride’s Pink Pride Picnic.

By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 11:35 am

Organisers said this year’s picnic was their busiest yet, with 1,900 people flocking to enjoy the day. There was entertainment from singers Horse McDonald, Beau Azra, CN Lester and Terry Logan; poetry from Clare Shaw and a DJ set by Red Helen. The Handmade Parade team were offering the chance to create hats and dog costumes, while the pink pooch dog parade - including categories for ‘best dressed’, ‘gorgeous golden oldie’ and ‘waggiest tail’ - proved a huge hit. Photos by Dave Croft Photography.

