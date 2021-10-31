There were some scary costumes at Idle Souls Apperel in Greetland.

PICTURE SPECIAL: See our fabulous pictures of spooky fun in Brighouse and Greetland

People young and old have been donning scarily-good costumes and having some spooky fun in Calderdale this weekend.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 6:06 pm

In Brighouse, there was face painting, a pumpkin display and more family fun thanks to a Halloween event organised by Brighouse Bid yesterday (Saturday).

There was more dressing up at Idle Souls Apparel in Greetland who hosted a family Halloween party yesterday, complete with a fancy dress contest, a skate ramp and spooky surprises.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: See our fabulous pictures of spooky fun in Brighouse and Greetland

Spooky Halloween fun organised by Brighouse Bid

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: See our fabulous pictures of spooky fun in Brighouse and Greetland

The fun at Idle Souls Apperel in Greetland included a skate ramp

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: See our fabulous pictures of spooky fun in Brighouse and Greetland

Face painting at the Halloween event organised by Brighouse Bid

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: See our fabulous pictures of spooky fun in Brighouse and Greetland

Spooky costumes at the event organised by Brighouse Bid

Photo Sales
BrighouseCalderdaleBruce Fitzgerald
Next Page
Page 1 of 2