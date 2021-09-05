PICTURE SPECIAL: See our photos of this year's Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival

Having been cancelled last year because of the pandemic, Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival made a welcome and triumphant comeback today and yesterday. Dancing and music filled the streets as the rushcart - with the rush maiden on top - made its way around Sowerby Bridge and surrounding villages. Photos by Jim Fitton.
Carlisle Clog perform at Warley St John's Church.
Photo: Jim Fitton
Sally Hardaker from Carlisle Clog, at Warley St John's Church.
Photo: Jim Fitton
Henry Cernighan, nine, with sister Evie Cernighan, seven, at Warley St John's Church.
Photo: Jim Fitton
Danegeld perform at Warley St John's Church.
Photo: Jim Fitton