PICTURE SPECIAL: Superheroes and sci-fi stars wow crowds in Halifax

Saturday saw Hali-Con return, bringing a host of superheroes and sci-fi characters as well as props, activities and more to the Inspire Centre at Calderdale College.
Visitors could ride the legendary Falkor, from the Never Ending Story and meet the film's star Atreyu, played by Noah Hathaway, who was flown in from Las Vegas especially for the weekend.
There were also special appearances from other stars including from Andy Secombe, who appeared in Star Wars; Tav MacDougall, who played one of the iconic Death Eaters in Harry Potter's Order of the Pheonix and R2-D2 actor Jimmy Vee
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.