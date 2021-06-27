Daniel Perry, 12, tries his hand at throwing a diabolo.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Visitors treated to feast of entertainment at Halifax's Piece Hall

A giant inflatable lobster, Elvis on stilts and a man in a box have been just some of the scenes at the Piece Hall this weekend.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 4:08 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th June 2021, 4:12 pm

The historic landmark's free Summer Daze event has been treating visitors to a host of fun, creative and sometimes down-right surreal family entertainment. It has included street theatre, slapstick comedy, music, puppets and circus skills sessions, as well as food and drink pop-up stalls. The event continues until 5pm today.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Visitors treated to feast of entertainment at Halifax's Piece Hall

James Macpherson performed in Artizani's Desert Island Discs.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Buy photo

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Visitors treated to feast of entertainment at Halifax's Piece Hall

Frolicked present the Never Too Old puppet act.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Buy photo

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Visitors treated to feast of entertainment at Halifax's Piece Hall

Seven-year-old Jasmine Sladdin gives plate-spinning a try.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Buy photo

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Visitors treated to feast of entertainment at Halifax's Piece Hall

Daniel Perry, 12, tries his hand at throwing a diabolo.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Buy photo
Halifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 2