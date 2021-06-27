PICTURE SPECIAL: Visitors treated to feast of entertainment at Halifax's Piece Hall
A giant inflatable lobster, Elvis on stilts and a man in a box have been just some of the scenes at the Piece Hall this weekend.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 4:08 pm
The historic landmark's free Summer Daze event has been treating visitors to a host of fun, creative and sometimes down-right surreal family entertainment. It has included street theatre, slapstick comedy, music, puppets and circus skills sessions, as well as food and drink pop-up stalls. The event continues until 5pm today.
