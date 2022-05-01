Winner Helen Doodson with her trophy

PICTURE SPECIAL: World Dock Pudding Championships held in Mytholmroyd

The smell of a delicacy little-known outside the Calder Valley was back in the air in Mytholmroyd yesterday.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 9:05 pm
Updated Sunday, 1st May 2022, 9:07 pm

Six amateur chefs tried their best to wow the judges at this year's Wold Dock Pudding Championships at Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre.

Taking home the trophy was Helen Doodson, who cooked her pudding using the recipe belonging to her late partner and well-known Courier photographer Charles Round.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: World Dock Pudding Championships held in Mytholmroyd

The chefs busy at work at the World Dock Pudding Championships

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: World Dock Pudding Championships held in Mytholmroyd

Hebden Bridge Junior Band provided entertainment at the contest

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: World Dock Pudding Championships held in Mytholmroyd

Guy Parry hosted the contest

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: World Dock Pudding Championships held in Mytholmroyd

Contestants Jane Kennedy and Scott Patient cook up a dock pudding treat

Photo Sales
Calder Valley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3