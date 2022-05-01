PICTURE SPECIAL: World Dock Pudding Championships held in Mytholmroyd

Six amateur chefs tried their best to wow the judges at this year's Wold Dock Pudding Championships at Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre.
Taking home the trophy was Helen Doodson, who cooked her pudding using the recipe belonging to her late partner and well-known Courier photographer Charles Round.
The chefs busy at work at the World Dock Pudding Championships
The chefs busy at work at the World Dock Pudding Championships
Hebden Bridge Junior Band provided entertainment at the contest
Hebden Bridge Junior Band provided entertainment at the contest
Guy Parry hosted the contest
Guy Parry hosted the contest
Contestants Jane Kennedy and Scott Patient cook up a dock pudding treat
Contestants Jane Kennedy and Scott Patient cook up a dock pudding treat