Its walls used to echo with the sound of offenders being sentenced - but now the old Halifax magistrates courts are filled the sound of music.

The building on Blackwall, on the outskirts of Halifax town centre, has been transformed to provide a home for Calderdale Music.

The organisation was formerly known as Calderdale Music Trust, which was established in May 2015 having previously been part of Calderdale Council, when it was known as Calderdale Music Service.

It works with thousands of children, young people and adults – at its base and in schools - to encourage them to learn and enjoy music.

There are a host of individual lessons on offer as well as groups to join, from a rock band to string ensembles.

The organisation also hosts weekly arts and crafts session, and has a cafe in its building, where it has been based since September.

For more information about Calderdale Music, visit https://www.calderdalemusic.co.uk/

Photos by Jim Fitton

