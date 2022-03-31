Piece Hall awarded £1.35m to fund conservation repairs

Nicky Chance-Thompson

The money is part of the government's £35 million Culture Recovery Fund to help overcome challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced 340 music venues, theatres, galleries, museums and cinemas will benefit from the emergency support package.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of the Piece Hall, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Government for recognising the pivotal role The Piece Hall will continue to play in helping to support the region’s recovery as we emerge from the pandemic. It has become increasingly clear that heritage and culture both play a vital role in supporting our emotional and economic well-being, and we look forward to bringing some much-needed fun and joy back to visitors with a great line up of events in 2022.

"Our iconic building which is long steeped in a history of community, commerce and trade, is now home to a thriving modern-day trading and hospitality community, and alongside our ambitious events programme, this makes it perfectly placed to continue to drive forward regeneration.

“Prior to the pandemic, through the Trust’s various activities, The Piece Hall contributed over £26m to the local economy in just two years and this latest generous grant means we can continue to sustain and operate this important local, national and internationally significant heritage site which is loved by so many, in challenging times, driving footfall and recovery.