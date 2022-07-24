Piece Hall beach: Photos as seaside fun comes to Halifax

The Piece Hall has covered part of its courtyard with sand to create its very own beach.
Visitors can make sandcastles, have their photo taken at a peep-through display, have a ride on a carousel and enjoy a ice-cream.
Admission is free but booking is essential via The Piece Hall website.
The beach will be in place until August 1 and is part of a summer of events taking place at the historic venue.
There will also be roller skating, a mela, Yorkshire Day celebrations and more.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
