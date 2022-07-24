The Piece Hall has covered part of its courtyard with sand to create its very own beach.

Visitors can make sandcastles, have their photo taken at a peep-through display, have a ride on a carousel and enjoy a ice-cream.

Admission is free but booking is essential via The Piece Hall website.

The beach will be in place until August 1 and is part of a summer of events taking place at the historic venue.

There will also be roller skating, a mela, Yorkshire Day celebrations and more.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1. Piece Hall beach: Photos as seaside fun comes to Halifax Martha Martin, six, with mum Sam Martin. Photo Sales

2. Piece Hall beach: Photos as seaside fun comes to Halifax Fia Hyland, four, left, and Lucy Backhouse, four. Photo Sales

3. Piece Hall beach: Photos as seaside fun comes to Halifax Margot Conway, two, with dad Tom Conway on a funfair ride. Photo Sales

4. Piece Hall beach: Photos as seaside fun comes to Halifax Sylvia Quinn, eight, Harry Morgan, four, and Bella Morgan, 10. Photo Sales