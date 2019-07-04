Piece Hall boss wants more gigs with more big names to come to Halifax following success of Elbow and Embrace concerts

More outdoor gigs with more huge names - that is the pledge from the boss of The Piece Hall following the incredible success of its massive four-day music weekend.

Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson is confident that word of the historic building as a venue will spread through the music industry following the amazing performances by Elbow, Embrace and other acts.

She said musicians were raving about The Piece Hall to her, describing it as “magical and special”.

“We are just delighted that we had an act of the calibre of Elbow play here,” she said, “Guy Garvey was really smitten with the place.

“Our aim is to do more of the same. We want to have different acts for different appetites.”

The four days of music saw 16,500 revellers come through The Piece Hall gates to enjoy a feast of live music.

The gigs kicked off on Thursday night with a performance by Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mac DeMarco who was playing in Halifax ahead of an appearance at Glastonbury.

On Friday Calderdale’s own Embrace played to a delighted sell-out crowd and the band seemed as happy to be there as the audience, with singer Danny McNamara telling fans: “I’ve always wanted to play here.”

They were supported by Reverend and the Makers, Sleeper and Hope and Social.

Chart-topping folk-rockers The Levellers headlined A Beautiful Day Out at The Piece Hall on Saturday, with support from Bradford heroes Terrorvision, Therapy?, Ferocious Dog and Eureka Machines.

And on Sunday the weekend culminated with an electric performance by Mercury Prize-winning rock giants Elbow.

Mrs Chance-Thompson said concerts like this were a big part of what years of hard work and the multi-million renovation had been aiming for, and they hope to host them every year.

Although she stressed The Piece Hall could not host these kinds of events every month.

“We’re not an attraction, we’re a destination so our events are a really important part of what we do.

“Lots of different people engage with the Piece Hall in different ways. Sometimes it’s the events, sometimes the heritage and sometimes the shopping and restaurants and we have to cater for the different people who engage in different ways.”

She added she wanted to say a huge thanks to everyone who works at The Piece Hall. “Every single person has played an important role in making it a success.”