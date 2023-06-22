Ais Clafferty, 41, popped the question to her girlfriend Kat Jennings, 35, as the band were on stage at The Piece Hall.

"Ais proposed to me during the song ‘In the fade’,” said Kat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had previously just said to Ais that the day had been so perfect. She then went into her bag, popped open the box to show me the ring.

Kat Jennings and Ais Clafferty got engaged at the show in Halifax

"I was originally confused at what I was looking at but then started crying. It was all a blur and I completely forgot where I was.

"When I came to and stopped crying, Ais put the ring on my finger and we just continued dancing the night away!

"Every one around us were really sweet to and congratulated us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat is from Hebden Bridge and met Ais, from Stoke-on-Trent via dating app in 2021.

“We were both about to give up on the apps after having no success and then we were lucky to match,” said Kat.

"We’re both creative people who love music and share a dry sense of humour so we got on straight a way.

"After talking for a couple of weeks, we went on our first date and the rest is history. We’ve been inseparable ever since.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple live in London but had come up to celebrate Father’s Day with her family in Hebden Bridge and Ais travelled up the day before the desk.

“Ais had made up a story that she couldn’t get some one to look after our cat over the weekend but in reality she was waiting for the ring to be delivered,” said Kat.

"What brought us together originally was our love for music, especially Queens of the Stone Age. It’s always a band that we’ve had playing wherever we go from the very beginning of our relationship and our song is by the band called ‘I Wanna Make It Wit Chu’.”

She said the band playing in Halifax was the perfect place for the proposal, especially as it is close to Kat’s home town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad