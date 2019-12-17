Piece Hall hosts Christmas Eve Big Sing

The Piece Hall has paired up with Halifax Minster and the Children’s Society to spread festive cheer and fill Halifax with music on Christmas Eve.

A free Christmas Big Sing, inspired by the Christmas carol services of yesteryear, will be open to the public throughout the day.

As well as entertaining crowds, the Big Sing hopes to raise awareness of the important work the Children's Society does, and how they offer support for vulnerable children in England and Wales.

There will be performances from Mark Walker and his Gospel Choir, Kirsty Newton and Paul Whittaker’s Signing Choir and many others.

The event will take place between 11am-3:15 at the Piece Hall in Halifax town centre.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, Chief Executive at The Piece Hall Trust, commented: “Christmas is a magical time for family and friends, to catch up, to take time and have fun together.

"We hope that people come along and join us on Christmas Eve for a real treat from some wonderful local choirs and singers.

"Partnering with a charity like The Children’s Society allows us to do a little bit more for the young people most in need in our region and to us, there’s nothing more appropriate at Christmas than that.”

Joanne Nicholson, Relationship Manager at The Children’s Society said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with the Piece Hall Trust and Halifax Minster to take part in a day of Christmas celebrations and wonderful festive music and singing.

"The Children’s Society helps young people with many different problems in their lives. We have already worked with over a million children and we hope events like this one will help us go some way to supporting even more.”