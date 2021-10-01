Piece Hall in Halifax to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

The Piece Hall

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice is organising for 1,000 lanterns to be lighted at 7pm on Friday, October 15 in memory of babies who have died.

The hospice says it also wants to show those who have experienced this kind of devastating loss that they are not alone.

Between Monday, October 11 and Friday, October 15, people will be able to tie a ribbon in The Piece Hall in memory of their babies and on Friday, October 15 they will also be able write their babies' names on lanterns.

The Forget Me Not Hospice Team will be there to speak to between 10am and 9pm on October 15.