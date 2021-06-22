Piece Hall sets out two days of family fun with the Summer daze weekend

The Summer Daze weekend will take place at the Grade I listed building on June 26-27, 11am to 5pm.

The jam-packed weekend of outdoor family entertainment will see street theatre, slapstick comedy and circus, plus food and drink pops ups.

Here are just some of the acts that will be performing at the former cloth hall.

Maynard Flipflap balancing act.

Artizani presents desert island discs

A tropical island, a gramophone, flotsam, jetsam and one hapless castaway. 20 years pass in 40 minutes as records spin and rescue never comes, then as the island gives up its secret the show ends in a beautifully surreal spectacular finale.

Madame Zucchini

Mme Zucchini creates an amazing world of characters and creations out of vegetables. Come and see who’s with her on the day – could it be Justin Timberleek? Or Greta Iceberg? You can even have a go at making your own vegetable creation – all veg provided.

Curious Cargo presents Lost Luggage Porter

Encounter a world of monochrome and mime as the Lost Luggage Porters muddle their way through our modern-day metropolis in search of the ever-evasive railway station. Be transported back to the era of silent films; soak-up the soundscape of steam trains; and delight in their puzzlement and predicaments.

Manyard Flip Flap presents Man in a Box

This internationally acclaimed act is like no other. Curiosity is aroused by the arrival of a silent clown with a box. Despite his size, he climbs in and manages to shut the lid. As the audience try to discover what will happen next, the box grows legs, leaps into life and scuttles off. Meeting and greeting are a speciality, give him half a chance he'll have you dancing and playing footsie.

Mike Hancock presents Bigger than Elvis and Crooning Captain

Join the comedy singing sea captain for a feast of visual surprises, live songs and funny tricks. Great tunes from Sinatra to electro swing to Dock of the Bay with silly stunts and audience interaction. Watch out for the magically multiplying bottles, the soaking rain dance and the impossible drinks balance. Plus, an 8-foot stilt Elvis makes a comeback tour singing his greatest hits.

Frolicked presents Never Too Old

A long-suffering Grandpa and a stubborn Grandma battle it out for your attention and affections. This octogenarian Yorkshire couple have certainly been around for decades, but they’re no strangers to the 21st century. The feisty, mobile (just about), puppet duo provide a love story with a difference through their antics and arguments, and they’re living proof that you're never too old to do anything.

Skylight Circus