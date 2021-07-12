Piece Hall transforming its famous courtyard into a huge beach

For the launch in July, the former cloth hall's giant courtyard will be transformed into a beachfront packed with traditional attractions to bring a staycation seaside holiday atmosphere to Halifax

Sandy Summer Daze in association with First Bus takes place from Friday July 23 to Tuesday July 27 and features a beach area with 75 deckchairs for parents and children together with buckets and spades, beach huts, games and a ‘promenade’ featuring amusements including a peep-through display and giant deckchair for photo memories of a family day out ‘beside the seaside’.

Martin Hirst, Commercial Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “We’re really excited about this partnership with The Piece Hall and our shared ambition to support the local economy and build on life returning to the streets of Halifax.

Martin Hirst, Commercial Director of First West Yorkshire, and Stephen Bullock, Chief Operating Officer of The Piece Hall Trust

“This collaboration is about us working together to connect local people and communities to great events and experiences in the heart of the town.

“We know that Halifax can come back stronger and local people getting out, getting involved and getting to do the things they enjoy will be essential in helping achieve this over the summer and the months ahead.”

A programme of entertainment will see live music by bands and artists preparing for the Brodstock Festival in nearby Hipperholme in August, which is also being supported by First Bus.

Surrounding the beach area will be pop-up food and drink stalls, ice-cream stands and a beach-themed event bar.

Stephen Bullock, Chief Operating Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, added: “The support from First Bus really helps us offer family entertainment such as Sandy Summer Daze. It’s so important, after the past 18 months, that families can reconnect, meet their friends and enjoy themselves in a safe environment, which is exactly what The Piece Hall offers.”

The beach area will be open from 10am to 6pm each day with free entry for one parent and two children.

Tickets will be available from The Piece Hall website from Monday July 19 which allows a family to book one of five 75-minute sessions throughout the day to relax and have fun in the sand.