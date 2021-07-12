Piece Hall transported to a galaxy far far away for comic book shop launch

Ross and Natalie Denby - dressed as Loki and Storm - with Darth Vader

The replica costume-clad characters posed with delighted children and adults on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Pages N' Pixels event.

There was also a scavenger hunt, which lasts until the end of this week, asking visitors to search for the lost infinity stones in Piece Hall shops and the chance to take a first look inside the store.

Owner Ross Denby, who also runs Just Gaia in The Piece Hall with wife Natalie and donned a Loki outfit for the weekend, said he wants to bring a comic book shop back to Halifax - something the town has been missing since the closure of Legacy Comics.

Darth Vader and the stormtroopers in the Piece Hall. Photo by Ellis Robinson

"I felt The Piece Hall, being in the heart of Halifax, was the right place to do that," he said.

"People shouldn't have to travel to Manchester or Leeds. They should have it on their doorstep."

His vision is for the store to be community-led, and is urging people to tell him what they want to see from the shop.

Ross's plans include a space for children and young people to meet graphic designers and game developers so that they can learn to draw characters, create their own comic storyboards and make their own games.

Ross Denby, dressed as Loki, at Pages 'N Pixels

He would also like to see a comic convention-style event in the town.

But he wants others to help shape the shop and what else it will offer.

He has launched an online crowdfunder where people can fill in a survey to share their opinions and ideas as well as donate towards the project.

However much they donate, they will receive back in shop stock.

"We want people to be our heroes," he said. "The more people put in, the more they will get back and the more we will have to get it going."

Ross grew up reading comics and said Spiderman was his favourite.

He said the reaction to Sentinel Squad - the team of Star Wars characters who were at The Piece Hall at the weekend - was "utterly beyond" what he had imagined.

"The Sentinel Squad guys said it was one of the best places they have been for an event and the public were lovely," he added.

"I expect they will be back."

Page N' Pixels will be operating limited opening for the rest of this month