News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
5 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
8 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
10 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
10 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
10 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Piece Hall Trust CEO praises the ‘effort of the team’ after successful hosting of King Charles III’s Coronation

Nicky Chance-Thompson, the Piece Hall Trust CEO, has praised the ‘effort of the team’ after the ‘UK’s favourite place’ hosted the historic live screening of King Charles III’s Coronation on Saturday.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th May 2023, 21:00 BST- 2 min read

The Grade I listed building was voted as the nation’s most loved site last week following a poll by The Building Centre, and was one of only 30 venues nationwide to be selected by the department for Digital, Culture, Music and Sport to showcase the event.

And the iconic venue was a sea of red, white and blue as people from all over Halifax - beyond - turned up to witness the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s lovely to use the building in this way,” said Nicky. “I just think it’s amazing that we can celebrate such a historic event in our lifetime. King Charles has an infinity with the Piece Hall. He came here in 2018 and called it the most marvellous building and he is always asking about it I hear.

The Piece Hall Trust CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson at King Charles III coronation celebrations.The Piece Hall Trust CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson at King Charles III coronation celebrations.
The Piece Hall Trust CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson at King Charles III coronation celebrations.
Most Popular

“The Piece Hall was voted the best building environment in the UK by the public, seeing off the Angel of the North and Trafalgar Square; what an amazing thing that the Piece Hall is now up there with some of the best of the best buildings.

She added: “Just to be here for everyone to experience this amazing occasion is just lovely. It has been a lovely atmosphere and a lovely day. Days like today are where you see it come to life and it being used for its purpose - which is bringing people together and sharing great experiences.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On putting the day together, Nicky said:

“It is just the effort of the team. We just wanted to make sure that we could honour this momentous day for the people of Calderdale. It has been a lot of hard work for the last couple of months to ensure we got the screen in place and got some entertainment in place.

“You can just see from the numbers of people how much the monarchy is still important to people and relevant to people.

“It is such an important part of history and we felt that we couldn’t miss having the opportunity to bring people together to celebrate it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Piece Hall is now getting ready to host a Eurovision Party on Saturday, May 13, where a big screen will be in place to show live coverage of the music extravaganza, which, this year, takes place in Liverpool.

Read More
People from Halifax - and beyond - descend on the Piece Hall to watch the histor...
Related topics:Charles IIICoronation