The Grade I listed building was voted as the nation’s most loved site last week following a poll by The Building Centre, and was one of only 30 venues nationwide to be selected by the department for Digital, Culture, Music and Sport to showcase the event.

And the iconic venue was a sea of red, white and blue as people from all over Halifax - beyond - turned up to witness the event.

“It’s lovely to use the building in this way,” said Nicky. “I just think it’s amazing that we can celebrate such a historic event in our lifetime. King Charles has an infinity with the Piece Hall. He came here in 2018 and called it the most marvellous building and he is always asking about it I hear.

The Piece Hall Trust CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson at King Charles III coronation celebrations.

“The Piece Hall was voted the best building environment in the UK by the public, seeing off the Angel of the North and Trafalgar Square; what an amazing thing that the Piece Hall is now up there with some of the best of the best buildings.

She added: “Just to be here for everyone to experience this amazing occasion is just lovely. It has been a lovely atmosphere and a lovely day. Days like today are where you see it come to life and it being used for its purpose - which is bringing people together and sharing great experiences.”

On putting the day together, Nicky said:

“It is just the effort of the team. We just wanted to make sure that we could honour this momentous day for the people of Calderdale. It has been a lot of hard work for the last couple of months to ensure we got the screen in place and got some entertainment in place.

“You can just see from the numbers of people how much the monarchy is still important to people and relevant to people.

“It is such an important part of history and we felt that we couldn’t miss having the opportunity to bring people together to celebrate it.”

