Piece Hall Trust chief Nicky Chaance-Thompson honured to be named Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, has been appointed as Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire.

The position has been assigned by Ed Anderson, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, and will see Nicky assist the Lord-Lieutenant in carrying out his role as The Queen’s representative.

The special position, which is unpaid, will require Nicky to attend events and suggest nominations for official honours.

An honorary Haligonian, Nicky was appointed in appreciation of her work for The Piece Hall Trust. Under her leadership as the Chief Executive of the Trust, Nicky has overseen the successful re-opening of the iconic Grade 1 listed building in 2017, resulting in national acclaim for Halifax.

Now a major attraction, the cultural heritage destination has welcomed 5.7 million visitors since it re-opened, drawing significant regional, national and international attention on the town.

Nicky has been recognised with several awards including Yorkshire Choice Awards Business Woman of the Year, joint regional Forward Ladies winner and nomination for the Northern Power Women Awards - to be announced in 2020.

Nicky commented: “It is an incredible honour to have been chosen for this role.

“I’m in an extremely fortunate position as chief caretaker for the Trust as, in addition to leading an outstanding team that looks after our wonderful Piece Hall,

“I also I get to work alongside other esteemed individuals doing great things in Yorkshire.

“This is an exciting time to be working in Yorkshire and the North of England and I am grateful to have this opportunity to serve the county that I’m proud to call my home.”