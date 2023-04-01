News you can trust since 1853
Piece Hall wins £650,000 in Lottery funding and says cash will help building remain free to go in

Halifax’s Piece Hall has been given £650,000 of Heritage Lottery funding – and says the money will help keep it free to enter.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

The money is to help build the historic building’s resilience in its next chapter, Heritage Lottery confirmed in its latest round of funding awards.

The Piece Hall Trust’s Chief Executive, Nicky Chance-Thompson, tweeted on social media: “Our continued thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for its continued confidence in The Piece Hall.

"Without this and other public funding we would struggle to be open all year round remaining free to enter for everyone.”

The Piece Hall
The trust recently reported last year was its most successful year since re-opening, with 90 per cent of its income now coming from the building’s own activities.

Of £4.6 million of income, Calderdale Council provided ten per cent that year, which was described by trust chairman Sir Roger Marsh as a “significant” shift from 2018, when almost half of its £1.6 million income – 44 per cent – was from council funding.

But to keep the goal of being free to enter, the trust has said it will always likely require some public subsidy - whether from the council or elsewhere.

It says that in return, it is achieving its goal as a major driver for the wider Calderdale economy, realising around £5.30 back to the local economy for every £1 spent running it.

Over a seven-year period 2017-2024, the council will have provided around £3.4 million of funding support to The Piece Hall.

