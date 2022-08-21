Pints of Calderdale beer brewed to mark major historical milestone being pulled in pubs across borough
A beer brewed by a Calder Valley brewery to mark one of the biggest moments in Calderdale’s history is being sold all over Calderdale.
Great Strike was brewed by Todmorden brewers Eagles Crag in partnership with Calderdale Trades Council for the commemoration of the 180th anniversary of the Great Strike of 1842 - the first ever general strike in a capitalist country.
The idea for the beer came when Calderdale Trades Council spoke with Michael Ainsworth, of the Grayston Unity and Meandering Bear, and asked if he could recommend a local brewery who might want to be involved in the project.
Michael suggested Eagles Crag and the end result was Great Strike, a 4.0 per cent golden session IPA brewed with finest Marris Otter Malt with some Munich Light Malt.
The beer has been available in the Grayston Unity, Meandering Bear and Big Six Inn in Halifax; the Trades Club and the Fox and Goose in Hebden Bridge; the Ale House and the Golden Lion in Todmorden, and the Bridge Street Beer House in Burnley.
It will also be on at Southwood Club in Halifax, The Cross at Heptonstall, The Weavers in Todmorden, the Fat Cat in Sheffield, Salt Cellar in Saltaire and The Fox in Shipley.
Chris Milton, of Eagles Crag, said: “It’s been an exciting project to work on and we’re pleased to see how well the beer has been received.
"It has been a difficult few years for small local breweries like ours. We managed to get through it, and now we’re really delighted to see our beers in pubs up and down the Calder Valley.”