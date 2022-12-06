News you can trust since 1853
Plan for cycle lane in Sowerby Bridge scrapped after safety concerns

Plans for a cycle lane in Sowerby Bridge have been dropped after safety concerns from residents.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 10:30am

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority had proposed a lane for cyclists on Pye Nest Road as part of a package of traffic regulation orders on the A646, A6033 and A58 corridors through Sowerby Bridge, Rishworth, Ripponden and Luddenden Foot.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson, one of the ward members for the area, and other ward members met with council officers to share residents’ concerns about safety and cars no longer being able to park on the road.

Coun Wilkinson also presented a petition to the last full meeting of Calderdale Council started by a resident against the cycle lane which had been signed by 150 people.

Calderdale councillor Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge)
"We believe any changes to the road should focus on reducing the speed of traffic and making it safer for pedestrians,” he said.

"We are pleased that officers have listened to our objections.”

Sowerby Bridge