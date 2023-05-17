Plan to demolish derelict coach house in Queensbury village and replace it with homes
A DERELICT coach house in the heart of a village Conservation Area could be demolished to make way for homes.
The building sits behind the former Yorkshire Bank on Queensbury’s High Street, and has been described as “in a derelict and dangerous condition.”
In July 2020 Bradford Council approved a planning application to convert the old bank branch into a restaurant, with flats on the first floor.
Now the same applicant, Chris Powell, has submitted plans to demolish the neighbouring coach house and build two town houses in its place.
The application says: “This is a vacant building and has not been used for many years. As such, it is in a derelict and dangerous condition.
"The existing roof has collapsed, and the building does not have sufficient foundations. The rear boundary wall has collapsed, and the building is generally in a state of disrepair.
“We would like to bring this area ‘back to life’, which we feel would be very beneficial to the area.
" Although we plan to demolish this existing building, we intend to reuse all materials, where possible.
"Approval has been granted for apartments above the existing Yorkshire Bank building and access is via the existing service yard, passing the existing coach house. Works need to be undertaken to first make this building safe and secondly, less of an eyesore.”
The old Yorkshire Bank building in the centre of the village was built in 1895 as a vicarage. It has been empty since the bank shut down in 2016 as part of a series of branch closures by the company.
A decision on the coach house application is expected next month.