Planning application submitted for 230 new homes in Greetland

A planning application has been submitted to build 230 new homes in Greetland.

The proposed development, located to the south of Saddleworth Road on the Ellistones Gate site, outlines plans for up to 230 new mixed-tenure homes and has been submitted by Keyland Developments Ltd (Keyland), the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water.

The site is allocated for housing in Calderdale Council’s adopted Local Plan.

Keyland says the plans have been designed with commitment to environmental sensitivity, social wellbeing and long-term value creation, and held a consultation event in February at Greetland Community and Sports Centre, where local residents were able to view the proposals.

Michael Powell, land and planning manager at Keyland, said: “We’re proud to submit an outline planning application that creates a real opportunity for us to implement our unique six capitals philosophy, with the aim of bringing forward an exemplar residential scheme that will diversify the local housing market and accelerate the delivery of much-needed new homes.

“The submission of this application has been the result of a great deal of technical work undertaken by the wider consultant team.

"Not only is the development poised to assist the council with housing delivery, but it also includes the provision of affordable housing, new blue and green infrastructure and public open space, as well as being a key generator of local jobs and investment throughout its lifetime.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in our community consultation, whose valuable feedback has helped to shape our planning application and ensure that this development is best placed to deliver much-needed homes and a diverse range of tenures.”