A planning application has been made to Calderdale Council for a change of use of The Shant, on Shay Lane, into a retail and residential development of four homes.

There has already been interest in the building to be used as a showroom.

No alterations are proposed to the building, only the change of use.

The Shant at Holmfield.

Within the existing carpark, two pairs of four-bedroom semi-detached houses would be built, each with two designated parking spaces.

Each house would also enjoy a generous south-facing garden.

According to a planning statement with the application, no one has come forward who is willing to reopen the building as a pub.

“The Shant was a busy public house up to the time of Covid,” says the statement.

"The business reopened after the outbreak but unfortunately the business was closed in June 2022.”

"Initially after the closure, the property was advertised on social media platforms and also external signage.

"There was no interest in the property for the previous use.

"The owners therefore approached Walker Singleton estate agents in July, and in August 2022 they advertised the property for rent by their

usual means.

"Again, there was no interest for the property in its use as a public house.

"One inquiry they did receive was from a company to relocate from Bradford to the local area and use it as a showroom for their business.

"The large floor level windows to the frontage were a key factor in the enquiry to promote their business and products.

"Given that the property has been empty for six months, the owner has agreed a rental subject a successful planning application.

"The mixed-use proposal will ensure the upkeep of the property, providing additional jobs and housing in the local area.”

The application was made last month and has had eight public objections lodged.

A decision about whether or not to approve the application will be made by Calderdale Council’s planning committee.

