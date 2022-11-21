Lidl is in talks to create a store where Horsfall’s Mill used to be, off Saddleworth Road.

Councillor Paul Bellenger, one of the ward members for Greetland and Stainland, says people in the five properties on the corner of the proposed supermarket site have been told to leave as the sale of the land goes through.

The houses are understood to be owned by the company John Horsfall – the same firm who own the old mill site.

Steve Shirley is among those who must leave his home near where Lidl is in talks to build a new store

"Their notice was served two weeks ago so they have up until the end of Christmas to pack up and leave and find somewhere else to live,” said Coun Bellenger.

"One person has been in one of these houses for 10 years. Another tenant has been in for 14 years.

"One of the tenants daren’t tell her child that they’re going to miss Christmas this year because they’ve got to pack up and find somewhere else to live.

"And at this time of year, it’s near impossible to find somewhere else to live because there isn’t that many properties out there to rent."

Proposed site for new Lidl supermarket at former Horsfall's Mill, West Vale.

He said is in touch with John Horsfall and Lidl to ask them to grant the tenants more time.

"The tenants are happy to leave, I’ve spoken to them all. All they want is that extra time to be able to do it in so they can enjoy their last Christmas in this property and not have to pack up and go now,” he said.

He added Lidl have told him there will be a public consultation on the new store plans before Christmas before a planning application is submitted next year.

One of the residents being told to leave their homes is 43-year-old Steve Shirley, who has been living there for 10 years.

"I'm gutted, just devastated,” he said.

"It's my home - I'm losing my home.

"I've started looking but I'll have to move out of the area as there isn't much available and what is is out of my price range."

