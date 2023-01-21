Northern Rail is looking to bring some of its station buildings back into use and the company is proposing to turn unused space at Hebden Bridge Rail Station back into a home again.

The company’s application to Calderdale Council – number 22/01303/LBC – seeks the listed building consent necessary to undertake the project at the Grade II listed building.

The application says proposed works retain the existing layout of the ground and first floor areas of the space, which is to be let as a single unit for tenant occupation.

Hebden Bridge Station.

A supporting statement with the application says: “The submitted proposals form part of a wider scheme being undertaken by Northern Trains to re-purpose existing redundant accommodation within station buildings throughout their network and to bring back into potential occupation for commercial use.

“A number of these stations have been vacant for a number of years and the project aims to improve the fabric and aesthetic in addition to opening up revenue opportunities.

“At Hebden Bridge Station, proposals cover ground and first floor accommodation located adjacent the main entrance and Platform 2.”

Refurbishment is to shell fit out specification, although this is extended at first floor level to include a two piece bathroom and replacement kitchenette, according to the application.

The door to the accommodation would be at the pedestrianised station approach next to the main entrance, says a supporting statement with the application.

There would be another way in via two doors located off Platform 2.

The existing building retains much of its original historic character externally, adds the statement.

Internally, existing layout will be retained to limit impact on its historical significance – though both areas have been subject to previous refurbishment, says the supporting statement.

The application is available to view via Calderdale Council’s website by visiting the planning applications portal.

Comments can also be made in favour or against the planning application.

