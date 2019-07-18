Planning on getting married? Here’s how you could win a £2,000 wedding

Love will be in the air this summer as Kirklees Council offers one lucky couple the chance to win a wedding worth £2,000.

The victorious couple will celebrate their special day in style with a ceremony and reception, including a gourmet meal for up to 60 people at either Huddersfield or Dewsbury’s Town Hall.

The council’s Town Halls and Registration Services have come together to offer this fantastic prize, which can be won by taking part in The Big Wedding Treasure Hunt.

The hunt, which runs until Friday, August 23, will take participants around some of the district’s beautiful venues in search of hidden letters that spell out a special word.

Once couples have found the word, they can email it over to the council for a chance to be included in the grand finale. Twenty couples will then be selected at random to compete in a live on-stage quiz called the Couple’s Challenge at 3.30pm on September 7 at Dewsbury Town Hall.

The couples will go head to head to find out who knows each other best - the three couples with the highest scores will then compete in a surprise final battle to win the wedding of their dreams.

The competition aims to showcase the council’s venues, which include everything from museums to town halls, as places to visit and celebrate special occasions.

Coun Rob Walker, Cabinet Member for Culture, said: “Kirklees is incredibly lucky to be the home of some stunning town halls, and many people simply don’t realise that they cater for weddings, receptions and other celebrations.

“With their impressive sweeping staircases, wood panelling and beautiful ceremony and banqueting rooms, our town halls offer all the grandeur of a stately home but at a fraction of the price.

“This competition is a fun way to get couples to visit some of our venues, and see what we have on offer – I would encourage anyone planning to getting married to take part.”

The competition is open to any couple living in England or Wales, who are looking to hold their wedding before the end of 2020.

To take part register online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk