Plans for £100,000 revamp of Halifax playground including new play equipment revealed

More than £100,000 has been secured to improve the play area near the lower site of Ash Green Community Primary School on Sunnybank Road in Mixenden, Halifax.

Plans include new swings, slides, climbing equipment, multi-use play systems and interactive play panels.

There are also proposals for more accessible options, such as a wheelchair-accessible roundabout and adapted swings.

Calderdale Council is planning a revamp of the play area in Mixenden

The project is being delivered and partly funded by Calderdale Council with additional funding from the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and Active Calderdale.

Calderdale Council says the upgraded play facility will complement wider work in the area as part of the Community Streets project, which aims to reduce traffic and build a safe environment for people to walk, cycle, rest and play in the streets around Ash Green.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Councillor Scott Patient, said: “When we asked people for their thoughts on the plans to improve the environment around Ash Green school, it was clear that quality play facilities were really important to local people.

“We’re delighted to have been able to secure this additional funding to allow us to transform the existing play area, with plans to upgrade the equipment and include more options for those with disabilities.

Councillor Scott Patient

"We now want to hear people’s thoughts on the proposals to help shape final designs.”