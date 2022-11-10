Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will be asked next Monday (November 14) to back a broad approach on developing and delivering a plan to provide long-lasting regeneration and improvements in the Mixenden, Illingworth and Ovenden areas of the town.

Cabinet decided in January to take a ‘focused and prioritised approach’ to north Halifax, which should be community led.

Since then a series of meetings have been held with councillors, residents, partner organisations and representatives working on the ground in the community.

An artist’s impression of how Mixenden Hub might look.

North Halifax Partnership will play a key role linking community and council, with priorities being better engagement, helping people manage the cost of living crisis, making progress over key buildings – Threeways at Ovenden; Mixenden Hub, Shroggs’ Pavilion at Lee Mount and Mixenden Activity Centre – tackling anti-social behaviour, developing youth activities, developing school places and continuing to source funding to help reach these goals, say the papers.

Cabinet is also to consider options for Threeways at Monday’s meeting, although the item will be taken without the public and media present as it is deemed to contain sensitive financial or business details.

At Threeways there is likely to be a requirement for current users to find appropriate alternative accommodation, temporarily or permanently depending on Cabinet’s decision.

Early ideas for the centre include safe community meeting places, extra care help for older people, a special school for children with special educational needs, mixed housing including a family-sized children’s home, and good quality open space, councillors are told.

Councillors will meet at Halifax Town Hall on Monday November 14 to discuss the north Halifax improvement plans

Several organisations are already interested in using parts of Mixenden Activity Centre, while tendering for a construction contractor to build Mixenden Hub is now under way, following Cabinet’s decision in August to proceed with construction.

Cost of living support includes advice on debt, food banks at Ovenden and Mixenden, affordable warmth and insulation advice and grants, and emergency fuel vouchers for those who qualify.

Partner Newground has been given contracts to develop youth clubs in Ovenden and Mixenden and outreach youth work in Illingworth, Ovenden, Lee Mount, North Halifax, Shroggs Park and Mixenden.

