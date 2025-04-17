Plans for restoration of Hebden Bridge Picture House move a step closer after Heritage Lottery Fund approval
In a bid to ensure that the Picture House remains a thriving asset at the heart of thecommunity, Hebden Royd Town Council has undertaken extensive work towards a proposal for the development of a second screen and restoration of the building.
Public consultations held in early 2024, and key discussions with stakeholders, helped shape the proposal, which was followed by an application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as this could provide the funds needed to restore the Picture House as well as creating a financially sustainable future.
The expression of interest submitted to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Hebden Bridge Picture House has been approved.
Coun Keith Butterick, chair of the Picture House Committee, said: “This exciting milestone means the Town Council has been invited to progress to the development application phase, marking a significant step forward in plans to secure the future of Hebden Bridge Picture House.”
The development application phase will focus on gaining feasibility studies to assess the financial and operational viability of the project, a comprehensive funding strategy, the creation of a detailed business plan and architectural and design development to refine plans for the second screen and enhance accessibility.
Coun Butterick added: “Community engagement remains central to this project. As we move forward, a public meeting will be held to share details, answer questions, and gather community feedback.
"This is an important opportunity for residents to continue shaping the Picture House’s future.”
The project will only proceed if it is approved by Hebden Royd Town Council, who thanked everyone who has supported the project so far.
"Community input has been vital to reaching this stage,” said Coun Butterick. “We look forward to working with residents to ensure the Picture House remains a thriving cultural hub for generations to come.”
