Calderdale Council has approved plans submitted by John Tracey of Kilnhurst Holdings Ltd to demolish the three-storey Kilnhurst Works, Summerfield Road, Todmorden, and build seven retirement bungalows on the site.

The company now has permission to demolish the works down to plinth – Summerfield Road access – level, converting the existing basement to provide six double garages and redeveloping the ground floor to provide the homes.

Historically, for several decades in the last century it was the home of engineering company Samuel Crabtree and more recently used by a major firm in the town Weir Minerals, but the site is otherwise in the heart of a housing area, with Haven Street and Greave Street on either side and homes on Summerfield Road close by.

Kilnhurst Works, Summerfield Road, Todmorden. Picture: Google

The Rochdale Canal also borders the site.

It has also been used for storage but is now surplus to requirements for the current owner and will provide much needed homes on a “brownfield” site, says a supporting design and access statement submitted with the planning application, drawn up by Architecture by John Cotterill.

The supporting document says the bungalows will be arranged around a central shared green space and the site will be landscaped to address considerations including natural light, sunlight, shelter, privacy, and views.

Electric charging points will be included in each of the garages, which together can house up to 12 cars and store up to 24 bicycles, according to the supporting statement.