Plans revealed by Calderdale Council to dispose of Jerusalem Farm

Jerusalem Farm camp site, Luddenden

Notice has been given that the Council intends to dispose of the prperty known as 1 Jerusalem Farm in Jerusalem Lane, Halifax, which forms part of an open space.

The proposed disposal is by way of a lease to Calder Valley Community Land Trust.

Any member of the public wishing to make representations on the proposed disposal or lodge an objection is invited to do so by no later than 4.30pm on November 12 2021. Representations or objections must be made in writing or by e-mail to:Paul Heptinstall MRICS, CAFM, Calderdale Council, Princess Buildings, Princess Street, Halifax HX1 1TS

Jerusalem Farm/Wade Wood has a 13-hectare nature reserve that the Calderdale Way passes.

It offers a campsite with pitches for around 30 tents. It also has a holiday cottage that can sleep up to six people.

Calder Valley Community Land Trust Ltd (CVCLT) is a member-led community benefit society with charitable status which has been established to help address and meet housing needs in the part of the borough.

It is part of the community-led housing network, where local people play a leading role in local housing problems, creating affordable homes.

CVCLT is rooted in the communities of Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

Established in September 2014 at two public meetings, CVCLT is constituted under the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014, as a member-controlled organisation.

It has charity status with HM Revenue and Customs (exempt charity registration no. EW35609) and currently have more than 250 members.

CVCLT is also an Investment Partner (IP) with Homes England and a Registered Provider of Social Housing (RP).