The Brighouse Deal Board, made up of representatives from the town’s private and voluntary sector, community and residents’ groups, and Calderdale Council, are now consulting the public on the latest proposals.

They were showcased at an open day in the town centre today (Saturday 21 May) by the architects, designers and project developers appointed to develop the business cases to go to the government. They are also available to view at www.brighousedeal.co.uk.

The Government Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has to receive summary business cases for these proposals by the end of June and, assuming funding is provided, construction is expected to begin in 2023 and be completed by the end of March 2026 at the latest.

Artist's impressions of how the new Brighouse Open Market could look

The Market Revitalisation project will include a distinctive new market building on the existing canalside site with around 20 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power, plus a flexible central space which can be used for events or additional pop-up shops.

Alongside spaces to sit, rest and meet in the concept designs just unveiled, there will be new public toilets plus storage, to create a modern, attractive and vibrant market with the aspiration to open more days of the week.

The new market will complement the Canalside & Thornton Square ‘public realm’ project which will improve links between the Calder & Hebble Navigation and the town centre, and create a community and events space in Thornton Square to accommodate events, parades and more pop-up market stalls.

The current plans are still being developed by a team led by global construction consultancy company, Turner & Townsend, with the rest of the team made up of Bond Bryan Architects, Xanthe Quayle Landscape Architects, Aspinall Verdi Regeneration Consultants and Marketplace Europe Market Consultants .

Artist's impressions of how the new Brighouse Open Market could look

Once finalised, the business cases will go to the Brighouse Town Deal Board and Calderdale Council for approval before being submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The Market Revitalisation and Canalside & Thornton Square projects are two of the five projects being developed. The others are:

Brighouse Welcome - creating a welcoming, vibrant and thriving town which encourages walking, cycling and public transport while recognising the importance of roads to residents, businesses and visitors.

Retail & Leisure Offer - encouraging more people to come to the town centre by giving them more to do at all times of the day and night meaning they spend longer and spend more.

Artist's impressions of how the new Brighouse Open Market could look

Industry 4.0 & Skills - building on Brighouse's manufacturing heritage to ensure industry is as important to the town's future as it was to its past. Achieving this by providing access to education, apprenticeships and jobs.

David Whitehead, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “After many years of talking about the potential changes to Brighouse, and asking for your views on what you want to see and where, it is an important moment to finally see what parts of our town could look like in the future thanks to the £19 million Brighouse Deal investment.

“Thank you to those who came to our open day and if you were not able to make it, please take some time to look at the designs at www.brighousedeal.co.uk.

“This is your town, and we want it to be your deal, so please get involved and get excited about the transformation on the way as we write the next chapter in the story of Brighouse.”

Open day at Brighouse market

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “It’s fantastic to see plans progressing to transform Brighouse, and we want local people and businesses to have their say to help shape the future of the town. The plans aim to bring communities together and revitalise the town centre – key parts of Calderdale’s inclusive economic recovery and our priority for strong and resilient towns across the borough.