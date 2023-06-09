Moves aimed at boosting local control over bus services are gathering pace as part of a campaign by the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin to improve public transport connectivity and accessibility for residents, commuters and travellers across the county.

Ms Brabin has announced a franchising system was the "preferred option", where bus companies run services under contract following a review.

Franchising would allow the West Yorkshire Combined Authority control over setting fares and routes – effectively bringing bus services back under public control..

The authority has also announced it is to work with two bus operators to improve services between Halifax and Huddersfield, with a focus on better connecting Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Mayor Brabin is working on the changes with First West Yorkshire and Transdev Blazefield, with an extra £4.3 million over three years coming from the Bus Service Improvement Programme (BSIP).

The new leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion this week welcomed both announcements – and said the BSIP investment was “great news.”

“We know that many rely on local bus services to get to work and do the things that matter to them.

“So we welcome this funding boost as a way of making it easier for people to choose to travel by bus,” she said.

“More reliable, sustainable and cheaper bus services support our priorities for thriving and better-connected towns, reduced inequalities, and climate action through travel that’s better for the environment and our air quality.”

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddendenfoot) said that rural bus services were something that had to be continually argued for at WYCA and there was a “use it or lose it” element around them.

Government had required local authorities to explore enhanced partnerships with bus companies but if that did not work, franchising was being explored in parallel, she said.

A 'fare deal' on buses: The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, who runs WYCA, is aiming to sign off on the franchising plan in March 2024, following an independent audit and a public consultation, so it can then be delivered in phases from 2027.

Coun Scullion, who took over the role at Calderdale Council in May, says she was ‘in step’ with West Yorkshire Metro Mayor Tracy Brabin following recent announcements, moves aimed at boosting local control over bus services.

The Mayor described the assessment completed into the bus market in West Yorkshire, which concluded franchising was the preferred option, as a “a key milestone”.

Potentially, a future decision could be made by Ms Brabin in Spring 2024, subject to audit and a statutory consultation.

The Labour mayor said private operators have overseen a “managed decline” in recent years, as unreliable services and route closures have driven passengers away, but she wants to “turn the tide”.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion

"The evidence shows that franchising offers clear benefits and would give the greater opportunity to achieve our objectives and deliver improvements for passengers,” said Ms Brabin.

"Buses are a lifeline for our communities, but for too long the people of West Yorkshire have put up with a second-class service - this is something I am determined to change."