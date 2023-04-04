A planning application to replace the historic Pineberry Inn on Brighouse and Denholme Road with a more modern pub has been submitted to Bradford Council chiefs.

The proposals would see the existing building demolished and a much larger pub built on the same site – but further away from the road.

The applicant, Isle of Man based Kirkmore Ltd, says the creation of holiday lets will benefit Bradford in the run up to its City of Culture year, and the re-opening of the pub will be a welcome change after multiple pub closures in Queensbury.

The Pineberry, opposite Foxhill Primary School, has been shut for years. The owners say the building, which dates back to the early 1800s, has been damaged by the rumblings from large HGVs that pass by each day, leaving it unsafe.

The application says at least eight pubs in the Queensbury area have shut in recent years, adding: “Given the overall economic situation, rising cost of living and increasing energy costs it is likely that pub closures will a continuing trend.

“At a time when pub closures are still rampant, how many of their owners are prepared not just demolish a building that is irreparable, but to rebuild on a safer part of the site?

“This investment warrants being afforded considerable weight in the planning balance.”

The application points out that the Pineberry started its life as a farm house, and that its layout reflects this.

The new pub would be better suited to modern needs, with an upstairs function room and improved dining facilities.

The current pub is 228.1 m2, with 130.5 m2 manager’s accommodation.

The new building will include a 477.58 m2 pub, a 188 m2 replacement manager’s accommodation, and a 240m2 building divided into four holiday lets.

Some of the stone from the original pub will be used in the new building.

Access to the site will be improved, and 25 parking spaces allocated for the rebuilt business.

The application adds: “The four holiday lets will make a modest contribution to the District’s tourism accommodation offer and assist the viability of the proposal bearing in mind that it is over 10 years since the pub generated any income.

“Given that Bradford has been appointed City of Culture 2025, the timing for this modest increase of tourism offer could not be more fortuitous.

“A worthwhile contribution will be made to the economy from this investment- construction jobs and jobs in the replacement pub, with 8/10 full time and 15/20 part time staff. The holiday lets will create two full time and two part time jobs.”

A decision on the application is expected in late June.

Enforcement action was recently commenced by Bradford Council against the owners of the building for the unauthorised storage of large shipping containers on the site.

In an appeal against this enforcement notice, the company said the containers are needed for the demolition work, and have asked for permission to keep them on site until late 2024.

