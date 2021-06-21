Plans underway to save Mytholmroyd library and transform it into a community hub

Members of the action group hoping to save Mytholmroyd Library

Since hearing the news that the library was scheduled to close, action has been taken to see if the original building can be transformed to provide both a library and community hub.

Over 50 local people attended the first meeting and over 30 people have pledged their support to build on the existing library service to provide a dynamic focus to extend community activities for everyone in the village.

Supported by Royd Regeneration, they aim to create a thriving community hub working with others including Calder Valley Community Land Trust, Hebden Royd Town Council and the Flood Wardens.

Geoff Wood, chair of Royd Regeneration, said: “We are building a strong team but the most important members are the people of Mytholmroyd.”

Two prestigious authors, Jill Liddington and Ben Myers, have agreed to be project champions.

Jill said: “I couldn’t have written my books without libraries. That’s where the stories spring from. So many adventures start there. Which is why Mytholmroyd must have its own library.”

Ben said: “Libraries are important, they are my churches, cathedrals. I fully back the plans to save and enhance Mytholmroyd library.”

The first stage has been to bid to acquire the existing building and this is underway with Calderdale Council.

The plans include enhancing the building to make it accessible and increasing the size to enable more community activities to take place there.

In the meantime, a range of activities are planned to involve children, and anyone who sees literacy and the written word as important parts of healthy lives.