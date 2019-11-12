Play inspired by true-life story to be performed at Halifax church to raise funds for refurbishment

Award-winning Halifax playwright Alan Stockdill will be helping to raise money for a local church by bringing one of his most poignant dramas back to Halifax.

The Last Memory is a thought-provoking piece inspired by the true-life story of a daughter caring for her father who has Alzheimer’s.

It will be performed at St Andrew’s Methodist Church, Huddersfield Road at 2.30pm on Saturday.

The hour-long, one-act piece will be followed by an interval, then an optional Q&A session with the writer/director and actors. Tickets cost £5 and will be available on the door.

Money raised through ticket sales will go towards the Church Redevelopment Fund.

The play was inspired by the late Edwin Harrison, the real life ‘Ernest’, who lived at Savile Park, was a Methodist local preacher and a regular worshipper at St Andrew’s. It includes true stories from Edwin’s family, real letters, memories and experiences.

The actress playing the character of Ernest’s daughter Lynne, Talking Stock producer Catherine Pasek, is actually Edwin’s daughter. She lived in a similar situation with both her late parents in different nursing homes suffering with late stage dementia.

Catherine, who lives at Manor Heath, lost both parents to the disease within six weeks of each other in the summer of 2016.

“This piece of writing is totally from the heart,” says Catherine. “Dad had this awful disease for 17 years - but despite the diagnosis and situation we aim to show how it’s still possible to extract joy out of the pain and laughter from the tears. The last time I was in this church was for my parents’ joint memorial service three years ago so the whole performance will feel extra poignant.”

Talking Stock first performed The Last Memory in 2013 at the Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough as part of that year’s Halifax Festival.

They have done various tours since then. In 2018, the play was seen by an NHS Trust Chief Executive. He was so impressed with the production and concept that he asked Talking Stock to do performances for NHS staff including GPs, nurses and occupational therapists.

The play has been performed for the NHS Leadership Academy in a bid to improve the way senior professionals and health chiefs deal with dementia care going forward. It has also been taken to other hospitals around the country.

Margaret Barnes from St Andrew’s Church said: “We are absolutely delighted that this play is coming home to St Andrew’s. Many in our congregation well remember Edwin and Margaret Harrison and, from what we have heard from people who have already seen this powerful play, it will bring back memories of that lovely couple – as well as make us think and learn about the all too common illness Alzheimer’s Disease.

“St Andrew’s has recently made a decision to completely redevelop its site – so that the cold leaky buildings can be replaced by warm well-insulated premises much more suited for the various services and activities of church and community and more efficient to manage.

“This is going to cost around a million pounds – so we are very grateful to Talking Stock for contributing the income from ticket sales to the Church Development Fund. All donations are welcome so that we can get our new building as soon as possible.”

For more information or to reserve tickets contact Margaret Barnes on 01422 345582) or Catherine Pasek on 07785 530129.